Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.8571.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GANX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Gain Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $106.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.13.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
