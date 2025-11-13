GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $607.8148.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 9.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GEV opened at $575.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $601.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.47. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

