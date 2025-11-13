Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.0250.

GETY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Getty Images from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.85 target price (down previously from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,950 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $66,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,874.08. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 31,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $59,980.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 175,870 shares in the company, valued at $339,429.10. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,752,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,355 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Getty Images by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $692.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Getty Images has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.87.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $240.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Images has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

