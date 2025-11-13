goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$203.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on goeasy from C$194.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of goeasy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

goeasy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$127.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$173.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$172.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$124.57 and a 52-week high of C$216.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter. goeasy had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of C$440.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 20.3207343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers.

Featured Stories

