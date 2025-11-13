Griffin Securities Boosts Earnings Estimates for Halliburton

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zephirin Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

