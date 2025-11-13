Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRND shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $214,201.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 532,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,492.74. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,733,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,692,671.45. This trade represents a 14.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,332,890 shares of company stock valued at $30,192,529 over the last three months. 67.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Grindr by 2.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindr by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grindr by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Grindr by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRND opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.22. Grindr has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a positive return on equity of 80.21%. The firm had revenue of $115.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grindr will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

