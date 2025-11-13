Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $301.60 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 1-year low of $249.21 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $475.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 31.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $8.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 263.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 1st quarter worth about $3,979,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

