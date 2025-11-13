Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $220.73 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $228.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 158,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,606,129.46. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,394,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

