Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.8750.
GHLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Guild has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Guild had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $307.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
