H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. H. B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $78.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%.The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $857,728.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,700.26. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in H. B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 141.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 22,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.