Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.1429.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $59.33 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $542,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,512.38. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 60.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 147,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

