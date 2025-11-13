Harbour Energy’s (HBR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 282 target price on the stock.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

HBR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 200 to GBX 220 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 298 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 to GBX 290 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 272.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HBR

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 234 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297.20.

Harbour Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.