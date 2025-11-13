HC Wainwright Cuts Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Price Target to $10.00

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inuvo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on Inuvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Inuvo Trading Down 0.4%

INUV stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

