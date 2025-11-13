Head to Head Review: Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) versus Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 1.18% 0.93% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 6.63% 12.03% 7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fairfax India and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.2% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fairfax India has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and Silvercrest Asset Management Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $100.05 million 22.82 -$41.17 million $0.24 70.38 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $125.32 million 1.38 $9.53 million $0.71 19.92

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fairfax India. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax India, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Fairfax India on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax India



Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group



Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

