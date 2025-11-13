High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.50. The company traded as low as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 32865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.75.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial cut High Liner Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, High Liner Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.63.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
