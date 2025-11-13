Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.8333.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares in the company, valued at $166,334,095.52. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Home BancShares by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. Home BancShares has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

