HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Rothschild Redb downgraded HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $717.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.41.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total value of $8,637,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,744,531.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $235,012,160.40. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HUBS opened at $394.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,932.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $375.01 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.