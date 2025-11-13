IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.83.

TSE IGM opened at C$57.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$38.89 and a 1-year high of C$57.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.93%.The firm had revenue of C$971.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.562 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

In other news, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 8,636 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$492,252.00. Also, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total value of C$70,460.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,258. Company insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

