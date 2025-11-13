IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.83.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at C$57.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$38.89 and a 52-week high of C$57.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of C$971.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 54.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total value of C$70,460.56. Also, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$492,252.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,764 shares of company stock worth $1,718,258 in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

Featured Articles

