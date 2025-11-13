indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.The company had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 20,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $82,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,319.75. This trade represents a 18.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $37,460.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 82,634 shares in the company, valued at $348,715.48. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,936 shares of company stock worth $3,207,331. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,160,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after buying an additional 536,790 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,294,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,397 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,960,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,283,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,145 shares during the period. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $30,979,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

