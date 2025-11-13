Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.3333.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $150.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

