Investors Buy High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. NOV has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. NOV has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,708,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $616,221,000 after purchasing an additional 833,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,627,000 after purchasing an additional 566,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,578,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,596,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,975 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 target price on NOV and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

