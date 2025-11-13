Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.
Shares of NYSE SU opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $44.51.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
