Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SUGet Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SU

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 103,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 796,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $9,653,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 944,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 251,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,857 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SUGet Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

