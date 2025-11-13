Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

NYSE:TTC opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toro has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Toro by 94.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Toro by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

