Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IONS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen set a $99.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $72.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 33,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $2,055,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,173.40. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 49,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,249,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,230. This represents a 31.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,789 shares of company stock valued at $59,515,499. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 135,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 148,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

