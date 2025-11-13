iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF $LDEM Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 9.02% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

