iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $243.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

