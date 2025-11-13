iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Acquired by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 526.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 176,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.13 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.