iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,538,000 after acquiring an additional 975,106 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,406,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,235,000 after buying an additional 846,162 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 681,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 234,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,247,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after purchasing an additional 198,824 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 186,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.