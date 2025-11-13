Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Price Target to GBX 486

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 487 to GBX 486 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 591 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 536 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 508.14.

Shares of LON BTRW opened at GBX 393.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 409.58. Barratt Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 295.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 486.50.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 377 per share, with a total value of £50,046.75. Also, insider Geeta Nanda purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 369 per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.43. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,659 shares of company stock worth $7,385,556. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

