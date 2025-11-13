Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CRH (LON:CRH) Price Target to £105

CRH (LON:CRH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from £105.04 to £105 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 8,682 to £103.86 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £103.81.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
