Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target to GBX 150

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 170 to GBX 150 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 170 to GBX 160 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.75.

Essentra Stock Down 2.2%

Essentra Company Profile

Shares of Essentra stock opened at GBX 94 on Monday. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 88.53 and a 12-month high of GBX 174.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra’s global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

