JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.9875.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JKS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of JKS stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.60. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
