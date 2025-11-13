JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.9875.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after buying an additional 187,930 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 41.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth about $2,349,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.60. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

