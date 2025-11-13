Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JCI opened at $122.33 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

