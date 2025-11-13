Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 270.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.29.

JLL stock opened at $306.67 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $322.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.72.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

