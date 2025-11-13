JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $43,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

