JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $90.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $93.62 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,963,000 after purchasing an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.