JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $25.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.66%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,833,000 after buying an additional 553,184 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 237,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 989,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $635,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

