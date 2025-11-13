KalVista Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 613% compared to the average volume of 701 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $144,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 386,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,262.76. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $38,893.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,298.02. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,856 shares of company stock valued at $374,910 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 16.3%

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.34 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $673.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

