Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target to $9.50

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

BBDC opened at $8.95 on Monday. Barings Bdc has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 35.67% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings Bdc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Barings Bdc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings Bdc in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 269.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

