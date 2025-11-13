Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $59.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $294,730,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,524,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,431 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 975.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,765,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,441 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 461.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,722,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,866 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.