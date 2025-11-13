KeyCorp Cuts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $13.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 53.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 40,656 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 279.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 221.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 630,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

