KeyCorp Cuts Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $11.00

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECVT. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ecovyst Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $991.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.74 million. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,921,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,670,000 after buying an additional 267,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,812,000 after acquiring an additional 77,374 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,741,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 247,794 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

