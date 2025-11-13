KeyCorp Weighs in on CubeSmart’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CubeSmart in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $285.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,183,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,463,000 after purchasing an additional 162,068 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.