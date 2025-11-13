Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

KDK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Kodiak AI Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:KDK opened at $8.00 on Monday. Kodiak AI has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $494.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak AI

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

