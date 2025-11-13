Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 84.7% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.5%

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

