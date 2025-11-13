Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$255.00 to C$265.00. The stock traded as high as C$236.00 and last traded at C$236.00, with a volume of 3274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$228.50.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$237.00 price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lassonde Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.25.

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 0.3%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$217.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$216.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$5.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$723.85 million during the quarter. Lassonde Industries had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts predict that Lassonde Industries Inc will post 18.9924731 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

