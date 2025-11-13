Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for LLY Earnings

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $32.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $31.65. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2028 earnings at $48.09 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $54.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,018.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $815.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,022.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.3% during the third quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.