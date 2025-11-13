Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.6667.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

NYSE LMND opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.27. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,610.74. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $136,824.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,664.98. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,988 shares of company stock worth $3,538,884. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

