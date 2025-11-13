Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Lyft from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,640. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after buying an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,009,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $378,396,000 after buying an additional 14,205,143 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $130,434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

